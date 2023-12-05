SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was just $10 to take a ride through bright nights at Forest Park in Springfield Monday night.

Vistors were also asked to donate a toy for kids in need this holiday season. The U.S. Marines and the Hampden County Sheriffs Office came together to help collect the toys.

The toys collected tonight will stay in western Massachusetts. 22news spoke with a Marine, who says the campaign is a way to give back to the community, while spreading joy throughout the area.

“It’s been a life changing experience to actually see it come around full circle, it’s amazing,” said Sargeant Almahdei Mousa, Primary Coordinator for Toys for Tots. “Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning with at least a little something, a wrapped up gift.”

Here at 22News, our toys for tots campaign continues through next Monday, December 11th.

All the toys we collect will be given to children right here in western Massachusetts.

