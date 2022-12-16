SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A follow-up to our 22News Toys for Tots campaign, we caught up with some of the U.S. Marines who were processing your donations at Westover Air Reserve Base on Friday.

It takes a village to get toys from the 22News lobby and into the hands of children in need and a village was at work at Westover organizing toys based on age and gender. The marines giving us a glimpse as to who will be receiving these holiday donations.

“Most of the Boys and Girls Club of the local Hampden area has toys to distribute. Most of the fire departments in Springfield, as well as numerous other organizations.” Westover Air Reserve Base

It’s too soon to tell just how many toys the Marines received as part of the 22News Toys for Tots drive but they assured us that it was a generous amount.