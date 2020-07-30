U.S. Mint asking for help with coin shortage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As businesses reopen in the U.S., the demand for coins has exceeded the available supply.

According to the United States Mint, there is an adequate amount of coins in the economy but the slow pace of circulation due to the pandemic has meant quantities of coins are not readily available.

U.S. Mint also said until coin circulation patterns return to normal, it may be more difficult for retailers and small businesses to accept cash payments.

22News spoke with one local woman who said she isn’t surprise there is a shortage and prefers to use her debit card over cash and coins.

“We are not using cash, we are trying to not use cash just because all of the people touching it so that’s the only reason why,” Natalie Prokopachuk said. “I have two little kids, one is three-and-a-half, and one is a baby, four-months-old, so I’m trying to be as safe as possible.”

U.S. Mint recommends that people can do there part to help the supply issue by paying things with exact change, returning spare change to circulation, depositing them, or exchanging coins for currency.