CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New regulations by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration has asked states to remove funny or sarcastic messages from electronic highway signs in the next two years.

Administration officials say electronic signs with obscure meanings, references to pop culture, or those intended to be funny, will be banned in 2026 because they can be unclear and distracting.

The agency will require signs to be simple, direct, and brief, and must be used to show important information, like traffic delays or weather conditions.