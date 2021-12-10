U.S. Postal Service offers extended holiday hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (USPS) – We know that the holidays are a hectic time of year and the Postal Service wishes to relieve some of your holiday stress with extended retail hours at a Post Office near you.

On Saturdays, December 11 and 18, the following offices will be open extended hours:

Open until 1 p.m.: Brewster, Centerville, East Falmouth, Franklin, Gloucester, Hingham, Hudson, Leominster, Mansfield, Mashpee, Northborough, Plymouth, Provincetown, Rockport, South Dennis, South Yarmouth, Stoughton, Walpole and Wayland.

The Danvers and Sudbury Post Offices will be open until 2 p.m.

Open until 3 p.m.: Andover, Arlington, Belmont. Brighton, Central Sq. Cambridge, Concord, Edgartown, Jamaica Plain, Lexington, Lowell, Marshfield, Milton, Needham, Newtonville, Norwood, Orleans, Randolph, Roslindale, Salem, Scituate, Vineyard Haven, Wellesley, Wellesley Hills, West Roxbury and Worcester.

Open until 4 p.m.: Acton, Agawam, Chicopee, Fall River, Framingham, Taunton, Medford, Peabody, Pittsfield, Quincy and Woburn. And the Springfield Post Office will be open until 5 p.m.

Offering Sunday retail hours on December 12 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be Agawam, Central Sq. Cambridge, Chicopee, Duxbury, Framingham, Gloucester, Haverhill, Hingham, Leominster, Lowell, Norwood, Peabody, Pittsfield, Quincy, Stoughton, Woburn and Worcester.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.