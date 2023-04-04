SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The UConn Huskies are your NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball national champions for the fifth time but fans who live in Connecticut were barred from cashing in at sports books, so they traveled north.

Like Massachusetts, sports wagers on in-state college teams are banned in Connecticut contributing to a packed house last night at MGM Springfield. “There are always people rooting for the underdog but there were a lot of UConn fans here last night.”

Husky faithful arrived at MGM Springfield’s sportsbook in droves last night as Connecticut prepared to take on San Diego State for the Division 1 national championship. The final was all UConn all the way ending in a 76-59 victory completing an absolutely dominant run through the tournament.

All six games were decided by at least 13 points with the Huskies covering point spreads in each outing. The win and cover Monday night sent displaced UConn fans at the MGM Springfield sports book into a frenzy.

“It was crazy last night it was really good to see. Lots of excitement. The place was packed. you couldn’t get a seat. The fans were passionate and very happy with the outcome of the game obviously. I’m sure the inability to bet in Connecticut drove them up here to make their bets. I’m sure that goes on back and forth and it’s gonna be a common thing.” Robert Westerfield, VP of Casino Operations MGM Springfield

The team is due to arrive back aboard a lent plane from the New England Patriots Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies are due to land at Bradley International Airport around 3:30 p.m. and will head straight to a welcome-home rally at Gampel Pavilion on campus scheduled for 5 p.m.