SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NCAA Men’s Final Four is here and this year a local team is represented; the UConn Huskies.

While this 64-team college basketball tournament always creates some buzz, especially once it wittles down to the final 4, this year with the UConn huskies making it, a team only an hour from Springfield, sports bars are seeing the effects.

“It’s all about the environment and vibes,” said Joshua Scaife of Springfield. “It’s about the people you’re with. Actually I’m a big UConn fan, I come from a family of all basketball players, I played basketball when I was younger.”

UConn has dominated this year on their path to the big dance and fans of the Huskies are all over supporting and watching their team. Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield typically sees a crowd on Saturday nights but they told 22News it’s especially crowded in part because of UConn faithful.

“The women got beat the other day but the men are looking good and we’re excited for the game,” said Chris Zguro, a UConn alum. “It’s great because when I went there, they were awful so it’s fun to watch them now that they’re good.”

And if UConn defeats the university of Miami on Saturday night it would mean a Monday night Championship game vs. San Diego State.