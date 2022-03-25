CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The flag of Ukraine was raised Friday afternoon in downtown Chicopee across from City Hall calling attention to the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the support in humanitarian aid given by the people of Chicopee.

The ceremonial support coincided with the final days of this week of caring throughout western Massachusetts. Masha Leiderman emigrated from Ukraine four years ago. Now living in Chicopee, she’s in constant touch with the family she left behind.

“Every single day all of my family, my mom, my aunt, my brother my friends, they’re scared to go to the bed, and they’re scared like going to work because you don’t know what will happen in the next five minutes.” Masha Leiderman

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News this ceremony is more than just a symbolic gesture from Chicopee to the people of Ukraine. It’s a heartfelt expression of the way this community feels for those suffering during the Russian invasion.

“I’m so proud to see people of Slavic, Polish descent letting the Ukrainians know Chicopee is thinking of them, you’re in our thoughts and prayers, we’re praying for peace.” Mayor Vieau

Chicopee’s School Committee member Samuel Shumsky has Ukranian roots. He became involved in relief efforts as soon as the first bombs dropped on the country of his ancestors.

“I remember looking up at the TV and seeing the invasion. The bombs, I remember thinking of stuff like that, I couldn’t even imagine things like that happening in the United States.” Samuel Shumsky, Chicopee School Committee member

Ela Vickers works at the Polish National Credit Union and tells 22News she emigrated from Poland 34 years ago.

The flag of Ukraine would later be lowered to half-staff in memory of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a native of Eastern Europe who passed away this week at the age of 84.