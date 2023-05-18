Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk will be honored at Amherst College commencement May 28. (Photo courtesty Amherst College)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– A Ukrainian human rights lawyer will be the guest of Amherst College as part of their commencement activities.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of Ukraine’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) will be honored for her work as part of the college’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

Matviichuk will also be speaking at 1 p.m. in Johnson Chapel on Saturday, May 27. The topic of her address is “No Peace Without Justice.” This event is free and open to the public.

In addition to Matviichuk, the following individuals will receive honorary degrees from Amherst:

P. Gabrielle Foreman ’86, Penn State University professor and 2022 MacArthur Fellow

Stephen Hoge ’98, president of Moderna Inc.

Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Elizabeth Kolbert, author and New Yorker writer

Paul Polman, Dutch businessman and author

Tracy K. Smith, two-time U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner

Amherst College’s Commencement takes place on Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m. on the school’s main quad.