(WWLP) – Two weeks since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, and the impact is being felt around the world. It’s causing oil prices to rise, and uncertainty on Wall Street. Experts say at this time, the best thing you can do is wait it out, as countries take a stand by imposing sanctions on Russia.

Mark Teed, the Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James and Associates, told 22News, “Oh, it’s a direct impact because Russia produces about 10% of the world’s oil. And if we now isolate them and not allow them to sell that oil, we’re now 10% short everyday.”

This shortage leads to supply and demand issues, hiking prices. According to Teed the price of oil is up to almost $120 dollars a barrel, compared to $38 dollars two years ago. The price at the pump isn’t the only financial worry. The turmoil in Europe could also affect your investments.

“When you look at it, you want to take action.” Teed says your best bet is to hold off on any serious changes.

“If it’s down you think, “Oh I have to do something”, Teed said. “This is a disruption to the market nobody expected. It will upset your long-term plans, so don’t do anything yet.”

In addition to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, the market could see greater impact if the Federal Reserve chooses to raise interests rates because of current inflation.