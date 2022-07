SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is holding a hiring event in downtown Springfield on Thursday.

The University is looking for more than 100 full-time positions to be filled in numerous areas across campus including catering, conference services, dining, facilities, grounds, maintenance, landscaping, and skilled trades.

On-the-spot interviews will be held Thursday, July 28th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tower Square Downtown Springfield on 1500 Main St. Those interested in attending are asked to bring a non-expired, government-issued photo ID such as a state-issued driver’s license, state-issued ID card, passport, or military ID card.

For more information or a list of additional hiring events visit UMass.edu. UMass Amherst offers flexible schedules, competitive wages, career advancement opportunities, educational course reimbursement, full medical benefits, and a state pension.