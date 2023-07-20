SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is holding an on-the-spot hiring interview event in Springfield on Friday.

The event will be held in Tower Square located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 100 full-time employment opportunities are available across the campus including dining, hospitality, facilities, grounds, maintenance, landscaping, skilled trades, and more. Applications are being accepted in advance at careers.umass.edu.

UMass Amherst is offering hiring incentives including flexible schedules, competitive wages, career advancement opportunities, educational course reimbursement, full medical benefits and a state pension.

Job seekers are being asked to bring a government-issued photo ID. Translators for Spanish and Russian will be available.