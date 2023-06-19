AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A team at UMass Amherst completed their research in the fight against Lyme disease.

New England Center of Excellence in Vector-Borne Diseases (NEWVEC) at UMass Amherst conducted a study that demonstrates the blood of the white-tailed deer kills the corkscrew-shaped bacterium that causes Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is an inflammatory disease first noticed as a rash, headache, fever, and chills, and later by possible arthritis and neurological and cardiac disorders, and this is all caused by bacteria that are transmitted by ticks.

The blood serum was obtained from semi-captive white-tailed deer at Auburn University in Alabama. Researchers are working to determine the mechanisms in deer blood that kill the bacteria.

The project was funded by the CDC with a $10 million award to prevent and reduce tick- and mosquito-borne diseases.

“Deer are vitally important to the survival of deer ticks, but they are not involved with transmitting the Lyme bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi,” explains senior author Stephen Rich, professor of microbiology. “We’ve known for some time that ticks taken from white-tailed deer are not infected, and we speculated that something about the deer prevented those ticks from becoming infected. But until publication of our paper, no one had done the experiment to show that deer blood – specifically the serum component of white-tailed deer blood – kills Lyme.”

More than 476,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme each year, and over 95 percent come from ticks in just 14 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).