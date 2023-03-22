NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of families in the Pioneer Valley struggle to afford day-to-day essentials. Through the end of the month, the branch offices of the UMass Five College Federal Credit Union are collecting personal care items and customers have been generous.

The Credit Union has been encouraging that generosity. “Especially with inflation, it has become a lot more critical, “Craig Boivin, Vice President of the Credit Union told 22News. “We’re just doing our part to help.”

Every personal care item donated through the end of the month has a destination, either the Gray House in Springfield and two Hampshire County agencies that help those in need, the Amherst Survival Center and the Survival Center in Northampton, where they’re waiting for the items being collected with open arms.

Northampton Survival Center Manager, Alexander Leger-Small said, “We pass out toiletries every day, they are some of the most things that folks ask for, particularly things like toilet paper,

paper towels and health cleaning products. Those are the things that are expensive, they are the first things that get cut.”

As thousands of Western Massachusetts families struggle to survive the financial quicks of inflation, generous people help, donating essentials be it food or as we’re seeing this month personal health items, which no one can do without.