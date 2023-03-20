AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Women’s Basketball team continued their battle in the WNIT tournament Monday night with a game against Harvard.

Their win over the University of Albany on Friday secured the all-time program record for wins in a season with 27. And Monday night in the second round of the tournament, fans showed out to support their team.

Elthea Debrowski from Amherst told 22News, “I am very very excited to come out and support our fabulous UMass Women’s Basketball team, we’re so excited to have such star quality right here that we can enjoy.”

The final, 89 to 87, Harvard.

Unfortunately, the Minutewomen’s battle for the championship ended here, but still, it was a season for the books!