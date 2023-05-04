Gwen Schanck and Michelle Suarez-Padilla of UMassFive’s Springfield Branch with personal care item donations at The Gray House.

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) reports they collected over 365 pounds of personal care items in a recent drive to support three local survival centers.

UMassFive collected items during the month of March in its Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield branches which were then donated to the Amherst Survival Center, Northampton Survival Center, and The Gray House in Springfield.

“We’re so appreciative of our members and employees for donating personal care items to our annual drive,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach Manager at UMassFive. “We know that personal care items in the Survival Center pantries may help people avoid making difficult trade-offs. Nobody should have to choose between food and toilet paper.”

UMassFive has also sponsored winter coat and clothing, and food drives to support the communities they serve.