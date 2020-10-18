UMass Amherst football plays season opener

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Locals gathered for some Saturday sports and to cheer on the UMass Minutemen as they took on the Georgia Southern Eagles in their first game of the season.

The Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee showed the game that was broadcasted on ESPN earlier Saturday. Patrons had the option to watch the game indoors or outdoors while safely social distancing and following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, UMass originally had said they would not be playing football this year until the Spring but reversed the decision in September.

22News spoke with Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat, who said he hopes UMass playing football this season will help business.

“Originally they weren’t going to play and they are playing so it’s great news for Saturday sports,” said Stetson. “But I think it will be good for business. It will be good for Saturdays especially with our other sports winding down, baseball, hockey and basketball just finished up.”

The football game was hosted in Georgia. UMass began its season with a 41-0 loss against Georgia Southern.