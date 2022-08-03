AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Emerald Ash Borer Beetles are a threat to natural habitats. And here in western Massachusetts, researchers from UMass Amherst are trying to learn ways to curb its impact.

22News was on the Connecticut River Wednesday when we ran into a UMass research site where scientists are running experiments to keep the beetle from killing trees. UMass Research Fellow, Ryan Crandall, explained how the beetle chews its way around ash trees, disrupting the natural water delivery system, and ultimately killing the tree.

“So many trees planted in our towns and cities are green ash,” said Crandall. “When the beetle comes through and kills those trees, a lot of our cities are gonna see either mortality in those ashes or the city will have to deal with either treating, removing those ash trees.”

UMass Amherst has been running the Emerald Ash Borer Beetles research experiments since 2018.