AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – By the late 2020s, half of all high school students may be enrolled in some type of early college, early career, or vocational-technical program.

Education Secretary James Peyser believes this could change the high school experience in Massachusetts.

UMass is at the forefront of early college opportunities by seeking state grant money to start its own early college program. UMass officials said they project that full enrollment will grow to roughly 25,000 students statewide.