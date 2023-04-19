EAST WAREHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association will welcome state officials to the ribbon-cutting for a major expansion of the UMass Cranberry Station on Friday, April 21 in East Wareham.

The Cranberry Station serves as an outreach and service center that maintains and enhances the economic viability of the Massachusetts cranberry industry, which generates over $1.4 billion for the state’s economy. In addition, cranberries are the top commercial crop grown in the state, creating more than 7,000 jobs.

According to UMass, the new and renovated facilities will assist the cranberry industry in meeting significant competitive challenges, help attract talented scientists and students, strengthen initiatives that provide research-based data for current and future horticultural and pest management issues, maintain effective communication with growers and colleagues, and invigorate collaborations.

UMass Amherst Chancellor, Kumble R. Subbaswamy will be in attendance and joined by many state officials and board members, according to a release sent to 22News by UMass Amherst.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy will be joined by:

Ashley Randle , Mass. Dept. of Agriculture Commissioner

, Mass. Dept. of Agriculture Commissioner Sen. Michael Rodrigues (D-Westport), co-chair of the Cranberry Station Oversight Board

(D-Westport), co-chair of the Cranberry Station Oversight Board Rep. William Straus (D-Mattapoisett), co-chair of the Cranberry Station Oversight Board

(D-Mattapoisett), co-chair of the Cranberry Station Oversight Board Sen. Marc Pacheco , dean of the Massachusetts Senate

, dean of the Massachusetts Senate Steve Ward , president of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association

, president of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association Steve Karam , chairman of the UMass Board of Trustees

, chairman of the UMass Board of Trustees Mary Burns , UMass trustee

, UMass trustee Nathaniel Whitaker , dean of the UMass College of Natural Sciences

, dean of the UMass College of Natural Sciences Hilary Sandler , director of the Cranberry Station

, director of the Cranberry Station Robert Karam, board chair, AD Makepeace Co., the largest cranberry grower in North America

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance has already made an investment of $5 million in capital spending, authorized in the 2018 Environmental Bond Bill, as well as a $750,000 grant, to modernize and expand the research facilities at the station. Additional funds were committed for necessary deferred maintenance projects by UMass Amherst.

The ribbon-cutting event will take place on Friday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 State Bog Road, East Wareham, Mass.