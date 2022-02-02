UMass Unions United protest on UMass Amherst campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple unions at UMass Amherst gathered on campus Wednesday to protest the university.

Multiple unions came together as ‘UMass Unions United,’ the demands revolving around health.

Hundreds of union members gathered at UMass Amherst with demands centered around health, safety, and equality for all campus staff. Some demands include work from home flexibility and preparing the campus for the next public health crisis. However, just last week Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeting about the lasting toll of over the top restrictions.

“We must acknowledge the mental health toll and the futility of over the top restrictions when nearly everyone is vaccinated here,” tweeted Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Unions leaders making it know that employee needs reach beyond the pandemic.

“A lot of our demands are not just about COVID. We’re dealing with problems that were here before the pandemic, and situations we’re going to be stuck with after the pandemic,” states UMass Faculty and Massachusetts Society of Professors Union Leader, Liz Weinbaum. “A decent salary increase and some good working conditions because that’s important for healthy families as well.”

Other demands include an environmentally sustainable campus and addressing issues that involve campus infrastructure.

Ian Rhodewalt, Graduate Employees Organization states, “Classrooms ad buildings on campus are literally just falling apart. Make it a healthy and safe campus for us to teach our students.”

The University released a statement to 22News that reads, “UMass Amherst continues to bargain in good faith with the unions representing our employees, and we are hopeful of reaching agreements with them in the near future.”

Union contracts expired in July of 2020. Since that time, union members have been trying to negotiate a new agreement. Until that time, previous contracts will remain in place.