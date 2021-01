(WWLP) – The UMass Minutemen against George Washington Colonials men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The Atlantic 10 announced Wednesday, the conference matchup will be rescheduled due to the protests and curfew in Washington, D.C. The Minutemen are currently in Washington, D.C. and will travel back to Massachusetts tonight.

The NCAA men’s basketball game was schedule for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.