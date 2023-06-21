HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) awarded two high school seniors scholarships on behalf of the Credit Union by the Pioneer Valley Chapter of Credit Unions.

According to a news release sent to 22News from UMassFive, Firas Hashmi and Jack Wagner were both awarded a $2,000 scholarship. They both received scholarships based on their academic achievements, community involvement, and their written essay. Both awardees had the highest level of academic achievement of all of the applicants.

Firas Hashmi recently graduated from Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School and was president of his class and its National Honors Society chapter. He was also a part of the Eagle Scouts, Varsity Ultimate Frisbee, Mock Trial Competition Team, and Civil Air Patrol, and founded his own internet services business. Firas plans on going to the University of Chicago in Illinois in the fall, and to study Astrophysics.

Jack Wagner graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School and was a student leader within the school community. He was a member of the Spire Society, assisted new and prospective students to learn about the school, participated in the Mock Trial team and Varsity Rowing Team, and volunteered at My Brother’s Table. Jack plans to start liberal arts studies at Williams College this fall.

Jack and Firas were celebrated at a dinner with Credit Union employees back in May.