HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) donated hundreds of winter coats and clothing items to Amherst Survival Center and The Gray House in December.

According to a news release sent to 22News from UMassFive, donations were gathered through a collection drive that was held at UMassFive’s Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield branches throughout December.

Three vehicle loads of donations were dropped off at Amherst Survival Center, where they were sorted and organized by UMassFive employee volunteers into a pop-up boutique. Neighbors in need visited the boutique to shop for free, new, and used winter clothing items. One load of donations was then brought to the Gray House in Springfield, which helped support some of its most vulnerable community members.

“We were so excited to return to our annual winter drive this year,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach Manager at UMassFive. “Our partner organizations were able to help get these donations to those who need them most. The generosity of our members, staff, and community partners is truly remarkable.”

If anyone is interested in supporting the Amherst Survival Center or the Gray House should visit amherstsurvival.org and grayhouse.org to learn how they can best help these communities.