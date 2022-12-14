HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) is hosting its winter coat and cold-weather clothing drive.

The clothing drive will take place at their Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield branches throughout December, according to a new release sent to 22News from UMassFive News. This drive is held to ensure that all community members have access to cold-weather clothing during the winter. Donations will be given in partnership with the Amherst Survival Center.

UMassFive will accept any and all clean, new, or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, sweaters, and blankets. Donations are encouraged to be placed in a bag and can be dropped off during business hours at the Hadley branch at 200 Westgate Center Drive, the Northampton branch at 225 King Street, or the Springfield branch at 233 Carew Street.

“We know that our neighbors in need have come to count on the coats and warm clothing our members donate during this drive,” says Cait Murray, UMassFive Community Outreach Manager. “We are so grateful to partner with the Amherst Survival Center to ensure that donations are directed where they can have a significant impact.”