ACTON, Mass (WWLP) – The second annual Unbossed: Celebrating Bold Leadership celebration on March 20 will recognize a Springfield resident for her community contributions.

Elizabeth Willis-O’Gilvie is being recognized for her ability to combat food oppressed in her community. She is the founder and leader of the Springfield Food Policy Council, including other organizations and initiatives. Willis-O’Gilvie joins nine other women recipients in leadership across the Commonwealth at the event.

The event will be virtual on Zoom beginning at 4p.m.

The awards given to recipients will recognize their efforts to speak the truth, create solutions that improve lives and help to change systems of oppression. Recipients are young adult leaders that found their own social justice group, community organizer and critical care nurse, and transgender health advocate.

The event is inspired by Shirley Chrisholm, the first African American women in congress. State Representative and Lt. Governor Candidate Dr. Tami Gouveia empower and uplifts the voices of women and genderqueer leaders in their communities through this event.

The following are the award recipients according to a news rlelease sent to 22News from Caitlin DeLuca at the Erikson Group:

Nafeesa Hoda, Madeleine Smack, Kristina Kane

Nafeesa, Madeleine and Kristina founded the Carlisle Social Justice Youth Group, a group of youth of all ages who meet monthly to engage in open discussion through poems, videos, and activities. These young leaders are credited with facilitating dialogue, improving communication, and inspiring leadership among their peers in their town of Carlisle.

Chastity Bowick

Chastity is a trailblazing activist, civil rights leader, and transgender health advocate. As the director of the Transgender Emergency Fund and member of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, Chastity leads the Trans Resistance March every year. Through her tireless efforts she has created a space for joy, healing, and connection for trans and queer Bostonians. She lives in Boston.

Helen Moon

Helen is a critical care nurse in a rural Western MA hospital and the Development and Communications Coordinator of the Elizabeth Freeman Center, and former City Councilor from Pittsfield. She’s an active member of the NAACP Berkshire County Branch, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, Invest in Pittsfield, and, most recently, Progressive Massachusetts. She actively uses her voice to speak truth to power, believes in community-led change through grassroots organizing, and is active in electing progressive candidates, especially women of color, across the Commonwealth. Helen lives in Pittsfield.

Zayda Ortiz

Zayda is a powerful storyteller, community organizer, and coalition builder who speaks truth to power and against injustice regardless of who is in front of her. She leverages her experiences as a woman of color to create inclusive and safe spaces, to uplift young people’s intersecting identities, and to mentor and engage youth, especially Latinx youth, and to connect them to opportunities. Zayda lives in Malden.

Dawn Wang

Dawn is a first-generation Chinese immigrant who has broken barriers as an engineer, entrepreneur, organizer, and philanthropic leader. Throughout her life, Dawn has never shied from a challenge and she faces adversity head-on and with courage, power, and grace. She is credited with leading on numerous initiatives, including civics education, racial justice dialogues, PPE mask relief for frontline workers, organizing and coalition-building to incorporate anti-racism and equity education in the K-12 curriculum, and bringing her whole self to creating and installing a Chinese garden at the Acton Arboretum. After being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, Dawn put her energies to also advocating for investments in lung cancer research and treatment. Dawn lives in Acton.

Elizabeth Wills-O’Gilvie

As the founder and leader of the Springfield Food Policy Council, as well as several other organizations and initiatives to combat food apartheid in her community, Elizabeth weaves racial justice, economic justice, and women’s equality with public health and access to healthy and nutritious food. As a community builder and organizer, Elizabeth ensures that people most impacted by food and land ownership systems are at the center of advocacy and community change efforts. Believing in the power of young people, Elizabeth creates opportunities for BIPOC youth to lead and develop skills as change agents. Elizabeth lives in Springfield.

Doris Reina-Landaverde

Even at the risk of deportation and separation from her three children, Doris has been fighting for permanent residency status for herself and hundreds of other immigrants with temporary protected status (TPS) in her union. While raising her three children, working as a custodian at Harvard, and leading the Comité TPS, Doris learned English and earned her high school degree. Committed to lifelong learning, Doris has learned how to track legislation, lobby legislators at the State House and in our nation’s Capital, and has become a trusted voice for justice, a mentor and trainer, and compassionate peer. Doris lives in Ayer.