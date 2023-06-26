SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A measure approved last year to allow eligible residents the obtain a driver’s license regardless of legal status goes into effect later this week.

22News stopped by the Springfield RMV Service Center to learn about local preparations. As of July 1st, undocumented immigrants will be eligible to apply for a driver’s license in Massachusetts. The Family Mobility Act removes the requirement of providing lawful presence to obtain a standard driver’s license. Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrant applications are anticipated.

Road test appointments are required in advance with application, sponsor, and vehicle requirements additionally in place. 22News spoke with a sponsor about the process.

“Today I was trying to translate the simple word left, right but the lady said I already showed him with my gesture. It’s been a struggle to find a car that will work to get the exam,” said Olga Ploutz of Russia.



According to MassDOT, the RMV has increased staffing, and training on new services such as translation assistance is also being provided. Obtaining a driver’s license provides certain benefits to undocumented immigrants that are otherwise inaccessible.

One supporter of the Work and Family Mobility Act, who has undocumented relatives, described some of those to 22News. Shanteni Amin said, “The ability to go to and from work, having the ability to provide for yourself not having to depend on other people to do something as simple as offer you transportation that level of independence I think is very indisputable.”

It’s expected that the new law will cost roughly $28 million to cover staffing increases and expanded RMV hours of operation and training statewide.

Latest News