SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 200,000 undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts can now apply for a driver’s license.

Immigrants without legal status will have to go through the same standard process to receive a state license, like a permit and road test, and will pay standard translation fees, which will bring additional revenue to the state.

The RMV has worked with immigration advocacy groups, stakeholders, and impacted communities on best practices of implementing the new law. There will be increased staff, extended hours, and translated materials available.

For additional information a phoneline has been established in six languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Haitian Creole, and Vietnamese: 1-857-368-WFMA (9362)

According to the RMV, the following will be offered to residents soon:

Materials will be 15 languages, permits available in 35 languages, and interpreters (phone and in-person) available in 100+ languages.

Expanding call center staffing by 50 percent and adding a temporary, dedicated WFMA inquiry line operated by a vendor with live customer service representatives.

Expanding staffing at customer service centers by 50 percent and expanding hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours.

More than doubling the number of road test examiners, adding temporary road test sites, and expanding hours for road test operations at many locations.

Appointments are required for the learner’s permit exam ($30), a road test ($35), and a Class D driver’s license ($50). They can be made online starting July 1st at Mass.Gov/myRMV.