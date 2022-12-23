SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People heading to Union Station Friday were looking to get their holiday destinations by train.

According to Property Manager Nicole Sweeney, Union Station typically sees an increase during the holiday months, especially when it comes to travel by rail. With holiday traffic and backups due to the weather, taking the train is more relaxing for some.

“It’s easier for me, it’s quicker sometimes and less headaches with my kids in the car,” said Keshia Griffin of Springfield.

Amtrak Northeast reported a few weather-related delays in service due to weather Friday. This year, Union Station reported ridership is up, an average of 35 percent per month this year over last. The stations prepares for an average of 56,000 holiday patrons during the months of November and December.