Union Station kicks off the holiday travel season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate the start of the holiday season Tuesday with an official tree lighting ceremony at Union Station.

Congressman Richard Neal will join Springfield city officials at 2:15 p.m. to officially kick off the holiday travel season. The tree was decorated by Social Haus Displays and features a model train made by the Amherst Rail Society There will also be a musical performance at the event.

Over 48.3 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the holiday this year, one million of those are Massachusetts residents. Union Station offers Amtrak, the Hartford Line that provides round trips to New Haven, Greyhound, Peter Pan, and PVTA bus lines.