Photo sent to 22News via Report It

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A flight that departed from Bradley International Airport had to return to the airport due to an issue with a window in the cockpit.

A 22News viewer who was aboard United Airlines Flight 1274 last Tuesday told 22News that she heard a loud noise about 15 minutes into their flight, the plane dropped down and abruptly took a sharp turn. The plane safely landed back at Bradley Airport and passengers were told, according to the 22News viewer, “the co-pilot’s window blew out of the plane.”

The photos sent to 22News show that a window is missing on the co-pilot’s side from Flight 1274. Another photo of the window shows it is covered with a box.

United Airlines sent 22News the following statement:

“On Tuesday, April 18, a flight departing Bradley International Airport returned to the airport to address an unlatched cockpit window. The flight landed safely, and we re-accommodated our customers on another aircraft.”

“It was an awful experience and the customer service was horrible, having waited in line over 3 hours and totally stressed out!!,” according to the passenger who contacted 22News.

The FAA is conducting an investigation and told 22News that the crew reported an open window after departure.

The Boeing 737 was headed to Washington Dulles International Airport.