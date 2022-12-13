CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United State Postal Service announced Tuesday that they will be extending their hours from some locations across the state.

Select postal facilities in Massachusetts will be extending their hours and will provide full retail services. You can check to see the hours of your local USPS location on their website.

In addition, USPS will also be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this year, both on Saturdays, and mail will also be delivered on these days. However, USPS will be closed this year on Christmas day, December 26, New Years Day and January 2.

If you want your package to arrive before Christmas, sending it as soon as possible will help guarantee it. But if you thrive on a deadline, the USPS Retail and first Class shipping deadline is on Saturday, December 17th.