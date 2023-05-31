GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region (UWFH) is looking for the public’s help in providing diapers for families in need.

The agency’s goal is to collect the up to 10,000 diapers it distributes each month via its diaper bank to 15 local agencies supporting our community. From June 1 through June 30, donations can be made online via UWFH’s Amazon wish list or in person at one of the donation sites located around Franklin and Hampshire counties.

While all donations are welcome, UWFH encourages donations of larger diaper sizes for children that are less available at local pantries, specifically sizes 4, 5, and 6, as well as pull-up training pants. Cash donations are also accepted.

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Vermont and the Greater Boston Food Bank, some 36% of Massachusetts families with young children could not afford enough diapers for their children. High rates of diaper need are reported among those receiving food assistance, however, SNAP and WIC cannot be used to buy diapers, which can cost upwards of $100 a month per child.

There will be a standout on Thursday, June 15th from 10:00-noon at Lia Toyota in Northampton, supported by the Northampton Radio Group where donations of diapers and cash will be accepted.

More information about how and where to donate or host a donation drop-off box at your organization or business can be found here, or call 413-584-3962 x102, or email info@uw-fh.org.