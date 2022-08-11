HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley will hold its Power of the Purse event Thursday in Holyoke.

The giveaway event is meant to benefit women and girls in Holyoke, South Hadley and Granby. Purses will be distributed to service organizations in each of those communities on Thursday. Each will be filled with toiletries, cosmetics, hygiene products, words of encouragement, and small gifts as well as keychains with lists of local social service resources.

As one recent recipient noted, “I had had a hectic day, then I saw all this activity near my building. I met the United Way staff and they invited me to volunteer for the Power of the Purse project. It was so much fun to be part of a team, and to be able to help other people too! It got me outside of myself and changed my perspective on my own problems. And I actually received a purse myself; I’m surprised how much more confident I feel about myself with it, and I’ve already used some of the resource contacts.”

“We are extremely grateful to the many local companies who pulled their employees together to hold collection drives to support Power of the Purse. Volunteers from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Westover Job Corps, and TD Bank helped sort and pack the purses and fillers. They will in turn get them in the hands of the women who need them in Holyoke, South Hadley, and Granby,” said Alice Buckner, Director of Resource Development.

The following is a list of sponsors and partners: