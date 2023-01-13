SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The United Way Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will be distributing funds to local non-profit organizations that provide shelter, food, and supportive services to individuals and families who are experiencing, or are at risk of experiencing, homelessness or hunger.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). EFSP funding in the amount of $258,500 recently became available, and will be disbursed on a reimbursement basis to local non-profit organizations.

Jason Newmark, President of the Board, stated “We are honored to be the vehicle through which these funds are allocated to the community, to the people most challenged with finding food and shelter. We are especially grateful to our local board partners at Catholic Charities, the Red Cross, etc. who help us make this happen.”

The funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs.

More information on the United Way of Pioneer Valley and their programs can be found on their website.