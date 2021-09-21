United Way seeking volunteers for Day of Caring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, the United Way of Pioneer Valley is in need of volunteers for the “Day of Caring 2021.”

This year’s Day of Caring is Friday, September 24. The event brings together more than 1,000 people to complete community service work throughout the region.

“There is a greater need than ever for kindness, good deeds, and building our sense of community this year,” said Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley. “I implore anyone with free time on or around Day of Caring 2021 to sign up and do good with us. Help our nonprofits, who have struggled greatly through the COVID-19 pandemic, and you will start your last weekend of September with the best night’s sleep you can find — knowing you’ve done a good thing when it was needed most.”

Many local nonprofit and human service organizations are looking for people to help with tasks like landscaping, painting, gardening and other renewal projects. You can view a list of the projects and sign up at this link.

Companies with individuals who would like to participate in Day of Caring or nonprofit organizations that would like to host volunteers should contact the Volunteer Coordinator.