United Way stuffing backpacks for homeless kids with back to school supplies

(WWLP) – When the more than 1,500 homeless children in Greater Springfield start school next week, they’re in for a delightful surprise.

The United Way’s stuff the bus program was entirely successful. Enough donated backpacks for every homeless student, every backpack being filled with school supplies at the United Way. A job that’ll take most of the week.

United Way volunteer Rachel Garcia Gosselin is so proud her eight year old son Evan is helping her fill the backpacks. “I’m so proud of him. I want him to know it’s important for him to do whatever he can.”

Just days after being crowned Miss Polish Massachusetts 2022, Paulina Wysocka is back at her job at the United Way. “It’s our biggest time of the year. We’re very excited about this program. It means a lot, there’s nothing better we can do.”

The gift of a backpack filled with all the school supplies they’ll need will come as a complete surprise for these homeless children.



“Their guidance councilor will see them in the morning the first day, they’ll get a backpack and they’ll have a backpack just like every other kid.” Paul Mina

Paul Mina added, it’s the result of the generosity of so many people living here in the Pioneer Valley.