CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is warning the public about a surge in counterfeit postage appearing in the mail system.

USPS is proposing to abandon mail that has counterfeit postage being used. Due to an increase in mail being found with counterfeit postage, the USPS has filed a federal register notice about changes that will allow the Postal Service to treat items with counterfeit postage as abandoned.

“As the most trusted government agency in the nation, we will continue to work together with other law enforcement and government agencies to protect the sanctity of the mail,” said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale.

According to USPS, mail with counterfeit postage will be considered abandoned and may be opened and disposed of at the Postal Service’s discretion. The USPS also states when consumers use an online vendor to purchase items and it was mailed with counterfeit postage, consumers will have to seek recourse from the vendor.