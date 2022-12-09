NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was one the first deadline if you wanted to mail something overseas to someone in the military.

“This year is about reconnecting with people because we’ve all been so disconnected over the last few years. So I’m out here at the Post Office to send out Christmas cards for the first time in 20 odd years,” Brent Hill Easthampton.

Even Hill’s car is decked out for the holiday season. His cards are going out now because some have a long journey including one heading for Australia. The US Postal Service is once again expecting record volumes as shopping online remains a staple but Communications Specialist at the United States Postal Service Steve Doherty said they’re ready.

“We’ve got another 249 parcel sorting machines that have been put in place since the holidays in 2020 and that increases our capacity to probably 60 million parcels a day that we can handle now,” Doherty told 22News.

If you want your package to arrive before Christmas sending it as soon as possible will help guarantee it. But if you thrive on a deadline here are some are coming up quick with USPS Retail and first Class on the 17th. Allan Menkel also sent his present out early, wanting to make sure his family in Seattle gets their gifts before they head out on vacation. Menkel said his favorite thing about the holidays is family.