CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Labor Day just around the corner, one thing to pay attention to is the UV Index.

UV stands for Ultra Violet which is a type of radiation from the sun. The UV Index is the measure of how much UV radiation there is for the day. This is going to be the highest around the middle of the afternoon.

The UV scale goes from 1 to just over 11 and the higher the UV Index, the higher the risk of sun damage. That includes your eyes and your skin and overexposures to the sun can cause skin cancer including Melanoma. When the UV Index is at a six, which isn’t too high, it can still cause burns in as little as 25 minutes without protection. For better protection, it’s recommended to wear a hat and sunglasses to keep your eyes and face safe.

Sunscreen is also necessary. It’s recommended that one use an SPF of 15 or higher. If you burn easier, you should increase the SPF. Now finding shade isn’t necessary but with a high of 91 expected this Labor Day, you might want to find some shade to cool down under.