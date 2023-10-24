NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – VA Central Western Mass. Healthcare System is collecting unused medications at their facilities on Tuesday.

The VA Take Back Day is offering drop-off locations for veterans as well as non-veteran members an opportunity to dispose of expired or unused prescriptions, including controlled substances.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. community members will be provided a DEA-approved medication disposal envelope will be provided to mail. The facilities are located at 25 Bond Street in Springfield, 421 N Main Street in Leeds, or 403 Belmont Street in Worcester.

“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community to VA CWM, Leeds, for our third public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Mr. Jonathan Kerr Acting Medical Center Director.

President Biden signed into law the Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act in July 2021. The law requires the VA to give veterans and non-veterans an opportunity to dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications.

If you missed the collection on Tuesday, this Saturday is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the DEA at police departments across the country, and here in western Massachusetts.

To find a location near you, visit deatakeback.com.

Take-back locations will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other prescription drugs. Some will also accept vaping devices, as long as you remove the battery. The collection runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at police stations across the country.

A number of police departments around the region also have a 24/7, year-round drop-off box.