SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is on Monday and florists are gearing up for one of the busiest days of their year.

22News visited Langone’s flower shop in Springfield and the phones were ringing, the florists were arraigning, and it smelt amazing. To get to this point, they’ve had to deal with some struggles like being short staffed.

Because of supply chain issues, it’s been hard to get some flower types. White and blue roses have been the biggest struggle to get in terms of flowers. They’ve also had delays with getting products to go with flowers like vases, chocolates, and teddy bears. Either way, they’re pushing through and filling orders.

“Its been a week of Valentine’s Say. We’ve been so busy. We’re short staffed. We’ve been able to get ahead a little bit and that means we can take more orders from people and it’s really been going great.” Stephanie Oleksak, Manager/owner of Langone’s flower shop

They said their prices have increased a little due to limited inventory and inflated costs of products during the pandemic but they’re still trying to keep them as low as possible.

Stephanie said if you haven’t ordered your flowers, if you’re looking for something specific to do it Friday, but they will be open on Sunday which they’re normally not to fill last minute orders.