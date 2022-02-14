WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day has arrived and Americans are on track to spend nearly $24 billion on Valentine’s Day this year.

Thanks both to changing consumer trends and rising inflation, The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $175 on average for Valentine’s Day celebrations. The most popular items to buy are candy, cards and flowers.

41-percent of people say they want experience gifts, like concert or sporting event tickets. Couples in their first two years together usually spend more than $200. After two years, that number tends to drop. That is until a ring is on someone’s finger.

Engaged couples spend the most money of any couple more than $300 on average. That’s $100 more than most married couples. Average spending also changes based on age. Baby Boomers tend to spend the least while Millennials spend the most right now. The National Retail Federation says nearly a third of people say they’re planning an evening out.

If you haven’t already booked your reservation, Monday morning is the time or time to look at some fancy at home recipes.