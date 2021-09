SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Bike kicked off a collaboration with Common Wealth Murals Tuesday, the same group behind Fresh Paint Springfield.

The duo will be highlighting the work of 20 different artists throughout Valley Bike kiosks in the region. The lit displays of kiosks will be photos of artists with their work, be it painting, sculpture, even quilting.

Each artist will feature in two kiosks at locations throughout Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Northampton, Amherst, and more.