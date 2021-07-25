Valley Blue Sox host Military Appreciation Night

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP)- The Valley Blue Sox team hosted an appreciation on Sunday to honor the men and women who serve our country.

22News was at the event, where there was strong support from the community. The event is sponsored by the Veterans Affairs of Central and Western Massachusetts. Veteran and active military were allowed into the game for free.

Among Sunday night’s festivities, the Military Appreciation Night included special ceremonies, and a troop supply drive. The troop supply drive is being held in conjunction with ‘Pledge-2-Patriots’ and One Call Away Foundation and those are located right at ticket gates at the ballpark.

Every individual who donates will be entered into a raffle to win Blue Sox memorabilia. For those interested in donating, organizers encourage items such as razors, snacks, baby wipes, shampoo, and soap.