Valley Blue Sox looking for families to host players during upcoming season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox season is approaching and the team is still in need of host families.

Many players on the team aren’t from this area, so they need a place to stay during the season. Hosting players is a two to two-and-a-half month commitment, depending on if the team makes the playoffs in August. And you won’t need to provide transportation.

“Host families really are an integral part of our team,” said Kate Avard, general manager of the Valley Blue Sox. “Most of our players are not from the area so we really like to welcome them and our host families really do a great job of just showing them the area.”

All host families will receive one paid general admission for your family to every Blue Sox home game as well as food vouchers for games and exclusive access to team events.

Players and coaches must also be fully vaccinated to participate in the league.

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a host family for this upcoming season, you can contact Host Family Coordinator Heather Ciaglo at heather.ciaglo@valleybluesox.com