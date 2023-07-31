HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox will compete in their first playoff game Monday night in Holyoke.

After finishing at the top of the NECBL West Division, the Blue Sox will start their run for a third franchise championship with a best-of-three series against their division rivals, the Bristol Blues.

The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. at MacKenzie Stadium in the first game of the series. Monday night’s game is also free admission to anyone attending.

The second game will be held Tuesday in Bristol, Connecticut and if needed, the third game will return to Holyoke on Wednesday.