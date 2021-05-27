Valley Blue Sox summer youth baseball clinics

(WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox have announced dates for their summer youth baseball clinics.

Participants will get the chance to hone their hitting, pitching and fielding skills with special instruction from the blue sox players and coaches. Clinics are scheduled to run in Hadley, Wilbraham and at the Blue Sox home in Holyoke at MacKenzie stadium.

The Hadley clinic will take place at the Hadley Elementary School fields on June 28 through July 1, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The MacKenzie Stadium clinic will take place at 500 Beech Street in Holyoke on July 5 through 8, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Wilbraham clinic will take place at the Spec Pond Recreation Area on July 12 through 15, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration costs $120 and is open for children ages six to 13.