“Valley Flyer” rail service makes a comeback through western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Amtrak, working with MassDOT, announced Friday that they are re-launching the second round trip of the Valley Flyer, a daily passenger train that travels along the Connecticut River.

Service will resume next week on July 26th. The state supported train line travels though Springfield, Holyoke, Northampton and Greenfield. Tickets for the train can be purchased online at Amtrak.com.

“We are pleased to return additional Valley Flyer service in Western Massachusetts, as now residents and visitors can see friends and family they have missed over the past year and experience all the state has to offer. . . As people feel comfortable traveling again, we are honored that our customers trust us on their journey as we are excited to welcome them back onboard” Ray Lang Amtrak Vice President, State Supported Services

Full restoration of service means that both Train 495 and Train 471 will operate daily, leaving Greenfield at 5:45 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. respectfully. Tickets to the valley flyer start at $10.

In addition to the restoration of the 2nd Valley Flyer weekday train, three trains that were suspended in March 2020 will be restored providing service from New Haven to Springfield. This means the entire Knowledge Corridor rail line will be in service at pre-pandemic levels.