SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular Valley Music Showcase is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The event is all about celebrating original local artists and bands. It is this dedication to the local music scene that makes the event special to the community through out western New England.

The showcase features five bands and musical acts competing for thousands of dollars in gift certificates and other prizes, such as recording and studio time, from sponsoring local businesses. Each of the performers Sunday evening are performing original music and competing for their chance to win the grand prize.

The community comes from all over to enjoy music, wine, and good company at the Glendale Ridge Vineyard. 22News spoke with Marc Sherry, the producer of the showcase, about Sunday night’s community event.

“Basically we try to find some of the best musicians who write original music throughout the region,” Sherry said. “We just try to help out musicians who are up and coming, who we can try to help out with their careers. We do it in a variety of ways, and today they’ll be able to win some major prizes.”

There will be another performance on Saturday, September 24 with the finalists of Sunday’s competition.